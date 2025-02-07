Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

