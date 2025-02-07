Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after acquiring an additional 202,963 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

