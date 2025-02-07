Spire Wealth Management Makes New $284,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.20 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

