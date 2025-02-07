Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

