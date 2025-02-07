Spire Wealth Management Invests $927,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 6.81% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 3,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

