Spire Wealth Management Takes $304,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.57% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the third quarter worth $402,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Price Performance

AAPR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.