JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.24). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,225.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 582,394 shares in the company, valued at $20,383,790. This represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,158 shares of company stock worth $11,964,565. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

