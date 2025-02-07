abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
