Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.02% of Materion worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Materion by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,144. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRN opened at $101.98 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

