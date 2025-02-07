Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,235 Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at $9,304,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

