abrdn plc Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Workiva by 484.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

