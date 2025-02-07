abrdn plc Sells 293,052 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.