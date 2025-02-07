Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair raised CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

CVRx Trading Down 2.5 %

CVRX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. Analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

