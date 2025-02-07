abrdn plc Raises Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,831 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of AerCap worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 370,906 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,917,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,589,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 0.7 %

AER opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $100.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

