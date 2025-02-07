Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 297.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

