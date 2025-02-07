Trust Point Inc. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

CBOE opened at $207.00 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

