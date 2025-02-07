Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Insmed worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,630 shares of company stock worth $15,913,869 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

