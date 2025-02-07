American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 330,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $106.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $458.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,548.52. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.



American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

