Trust Point Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,977,000 after purchasing an additional 121,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Avient by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,057,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,166,000 after buying an additional 65,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,431,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,825,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.