NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

