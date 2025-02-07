Trust Point Inc. Has $228,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 396,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:HR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

