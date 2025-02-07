Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

NYSE DECK opened at $172.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

