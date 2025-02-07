Trust Point Inc. Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VIAV opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.
VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
