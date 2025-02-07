DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $421.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

