Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

