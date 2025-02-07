Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

