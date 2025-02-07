Caprock Group LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

