Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 438,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 201,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

