Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
AXTA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
