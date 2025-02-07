Trust Point Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

