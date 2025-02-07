Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.15.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

