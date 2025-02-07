NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

