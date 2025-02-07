Enclave Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

