Trust Point Inc. Has $260,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,217,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,300,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 7,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $168.43 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.