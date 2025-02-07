Jennison Associates LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,969,000 after purchasing an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,510. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

