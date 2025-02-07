Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 17,748 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IOO stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

