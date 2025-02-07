Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as low as C$21.96. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 58,936 shares changing hands.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.76.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$1,021,369.38. Corporate insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

