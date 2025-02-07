Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as low as C$21.96. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 58,936 shares changing hands.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.76.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$1,021,369.38. Corporate insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

