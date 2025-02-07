Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.24 and traded as high as $21.74. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 5,488 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

