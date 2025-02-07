Jennison Associates LLC Sells 123,789 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,789 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.42 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

