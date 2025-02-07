Jennison Associates LLC Takes $844,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

ANF opened at $114.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

