MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $29,894,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,858.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.79 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

