Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

