Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.