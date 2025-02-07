Wealthspan Partners LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.