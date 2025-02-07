Trust Point Inc. Buys 1,280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day moving average is $294.76. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

