Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Neurogene were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 319.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurogene

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 48,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,729.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares in the company, valued at $44,353,390.41. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Mcminn purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,859 shares in the company, valued at $26,476,323.60. The trade was a 3.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,270 shares of company stock worth $2,720,249 in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $23.30 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Neurogene Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.