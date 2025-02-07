Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

APTV opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

