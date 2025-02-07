KBC Group NV Has $136,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innospec were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Innospec by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Innospec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Innospec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

