Leisure Capital Management Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 83,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

