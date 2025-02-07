Jennison Associates LLC Sells 53,673 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,673 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

