U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 318,049 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BBN stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

